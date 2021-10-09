Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APEN. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $173,690.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,061.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 181,200 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

