Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.

AINV opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $868.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 15.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 15.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

