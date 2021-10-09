Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.89.

RCUS opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

