Ares Protocol (ARES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $666,408.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $666,408.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00139355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00089747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,956.54 or 1.00168247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.13 or 0.06476230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

