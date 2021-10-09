Argus Downgrades Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to Hold

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after purchasing an additional 170,495 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.