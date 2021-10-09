Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.83.

ATZ opened at C$42.15 on Thursday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

