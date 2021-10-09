Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.
ATZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.83.
ATZ opened at C$42.15 on Thursday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40.
In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.