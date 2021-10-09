Arrow Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arrow Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.4% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arrow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,552,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $13.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,288.62. 1,995,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,188. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,357.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,365.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

