Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.31

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.31 and traded as high as C$11.76. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 296,034 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

