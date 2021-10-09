Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Arvinas stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,498,000 after buying an additional 109,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arvinas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

