ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARYE opened at $9.83 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

