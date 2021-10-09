ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,250 by Analysts at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,806.15 ($75.86).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,781 ($36.33) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,548.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,469.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,691 ($35.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

