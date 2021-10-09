Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.87% of Astec Industries worth $227,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 95.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 58.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

ASTE opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

