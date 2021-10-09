Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

AVIR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,350,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVIR stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.06. 2,525,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -78.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

