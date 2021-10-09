Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get Atlanticus alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATLC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atlanticus stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $898.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. The firm had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,712. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlanticus (ATLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.