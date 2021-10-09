Atlas Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Atlas has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Atlas worth $43,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

