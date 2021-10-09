Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.91

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 492260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIC. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,157,000 after buying an additional 254,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,380,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,672,000 after buying an additional 1,921,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,509,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,043,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

