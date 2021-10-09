Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.91

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 492260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.
Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile (NYSE:ACIC)
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.
