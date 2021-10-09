Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlas in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlas in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

