Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Up 5.8%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.68. 2,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 833,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

