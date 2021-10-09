Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $88.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.69.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE ALV opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $107,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Autoliv by 2,354.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 322,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Autoliv by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after acquiring an additional 276,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.