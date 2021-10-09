Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

AUTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

