AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,826,000.72 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in AutoNation by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoNation by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

