Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

RNA stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $863.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.53. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,314,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

