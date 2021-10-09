Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE AVNT opened at $48.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 18.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 338.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,037,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

