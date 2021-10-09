Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.13% of Avis Budget Group worth $732,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

