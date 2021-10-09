Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,009 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $35,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.34 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

