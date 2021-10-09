Axa S.A. Has $37.86 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 778,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $37,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $20,318,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

