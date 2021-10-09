Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,685 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 64,210 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 265,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

