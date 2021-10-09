Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $2.30 Million Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.12% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 90.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,408 shares of company stock worth $8,030,476 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. 124,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,813. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

