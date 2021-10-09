Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 5,685 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

