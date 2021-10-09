Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

