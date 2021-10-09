Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,175 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after buying an additional 1,191,548 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,592,000 after buying an additional 922,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,589,000 after buying an additional 916,136 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

