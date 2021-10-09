Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 301,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201,863 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

