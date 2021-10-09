Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

IBMN stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

