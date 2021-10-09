B. Riley Cuts Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target to $21.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

BWB opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

