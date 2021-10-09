Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives $4.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.24 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of BCKIF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.