Bailard Inc. Acquires 781 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.67.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

