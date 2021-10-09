Bailard Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 121.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.