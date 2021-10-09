Bailard Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $68,954,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

AEO stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

