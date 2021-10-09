Bailard Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 154.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 357,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Crane by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after buying an additional 200,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

