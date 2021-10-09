Bailard Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of Matthews International worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti began coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.