Bailard Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Enbridge by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.