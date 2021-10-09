Bailard Inc. Sells 473 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $492.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.08. The company has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

