Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,371 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after buying an additional 142,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after buying an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 239,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,833,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after buying an additional 105,543 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

