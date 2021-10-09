Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 495 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

AGR stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

