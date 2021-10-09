Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 54,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 101,033 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

WRE stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -105.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

