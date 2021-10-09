Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 48,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSM stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

