Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $442,000 in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $15.28 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

