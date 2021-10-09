Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,892 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

