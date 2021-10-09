Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.73 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ball by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,990. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

