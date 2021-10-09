bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Reaches $55.52 on Top Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $999,350.05 and approximately $179,907.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $55.52 or 0.00101078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00230490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011924 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

